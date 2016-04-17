Overview

Dr. Reid Longmuir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Longmuir works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute, Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.