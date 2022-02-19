Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reid Hopkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Norwalk Gastroenterology Consultants30 Stevens St Ste B, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2278
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2278Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Had a colonoscopy and endoscopy done by Dr. Hopkins and I highly recommend him. He was prompt, explained the procedures well, solicited my questions and answered them, and made me feel comfortable. The documentation he sent home with me was very thorough and informative. He was also very personable.
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hopkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.