See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Wilcox Health.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1356 Lusitana St Fl 4, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 594-0049
  2. 2
    Kauai Integrative Therapies
    4-885 Kuhio Hwy Ste A1, Kapaa, HI 96746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 594-0049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilcox Health

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 16, 2021
Our family doctor sent us to Dr. Reid for an emergency. He was booked for three months but then squeezed us in after our doctor sent him a note explaining the emergency. He is very thorough and seems knowledgable and is very patient with explaining his treatment. He talks a lot but is a good listener and takes a lot of time to answer questions. Plus he remembers everything. I'm surprised my daughter enjoys her video care using ZOOM. She wouldn't talk to her previous therapist. She thinks he's kind and fun. He helped my daughter get over her school anxiety after COVID. In four months his therapy got her to start exercising and she's going shopping with us now and she's back to school every day and she's sleeping every night. The negatives are Dr. Reid is often several minutes late because his appointments get backed up. It's inconvenient he only answers voicemail and pager, but he always calls back even at 1am on Saturday (ask me how I know).
Kolekolea — Nov 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD
About Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386854545
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reid Hamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hamamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamamoto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

