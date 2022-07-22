Dr. Reid Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reid Graves, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Peter MacCullum Clin|Royal Melbourne Hospital
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
St Pete Urology830 Central Ave Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 380-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graves saved my life by having me transferred to Tampa General for surgery. I was shocked to learn of my bladder tumor, scared of the outcome and future but, he reassured me and my daughter there was no other way. He arranged the surgery with one of the best.. It was a tough ride but, 6 weeks post op I am doing well and am truly Grateful !
About Dr. Reid Graves, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164684239
Education & Certifications
- Peter MacCullum Clin|Royal Melbourne Hospital
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graves has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.