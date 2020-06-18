See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Reid Goodman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reid Goodman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Goodman works at Mile High OB/GYN - Rose in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High OB/GYN - Rose
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0426
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mile High OB/GYN Associates, P.C.
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 320C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Reid Goodman, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093728305
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCSD|University Of California At San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

