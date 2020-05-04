Overview

Dr. Reid Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Abrams works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.