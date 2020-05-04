Dr. Reid Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reid Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reid Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Abrams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5555
-
2
Regents of the University of California9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 657-8200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrams?
Best hand surgeon there is
About Dr. Reid Abrams, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548202245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.