Dr. Rehan Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rehan Saleem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.
Dr. Saleem works at
Locations
Midlothian Behavioral Health Associates LLC14410 Sommerville Ct Ste 101, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 897-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen MANy doctors over the years. He was attentive, listened, and gave me excellent in depth feedback about my condition and treatment. We have found a treatment that works better than anything I've used in 30 years. Literally changed my life - ask everyone around me. He also got me into his office quickly, his staff is pleasant and helpful, and the telehealth was extremely useful during the pandemic. I think he's excellent. Pay no nevermind to the negative reviews! I didn't and I'm FOREVER grateful.
About Dr. Rehan Saleem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleem speaks Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.