Dr. Rehan Mahmud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Mahmud works at McLaren Bay Heart & Vascular in Bay City, MI with other offices in Standish, MI and West Branch, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.