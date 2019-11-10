Dr. Rehan Mahmud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Mahmud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.
McLaren Bay Region Heart and Vascular1900 Columbus Ave Fl 4, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - Standish4489 M 61, Standish, MI 48658 Directions (989) 894-3278
Mclaren-Bay Regional Heart/Vasc2431 S M 30 Fl 2, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 343-3264
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
My husband had a pacemaker put in by him and found him and his office very nice. My is 82 years old and doing great.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
- Cabrini Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
