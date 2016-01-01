Overview

Dr. Rehan Sultan Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Sultan Khan works at Muhammad J.s.khan MD PC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.