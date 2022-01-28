See All Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD

Cardiology
5 (3)
Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. Kahloon works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN.

  1. 1
    Erlanger Medical Center
    975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 (423) 778-7000
  2. 2
    Erlanger Hypertension Management Center
    979 E 3rd St Ste C-520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 (423) 778-5661

  Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2022
    He has saved my life and saved my wife as well. He listens to patients and cares deeply. I can't think of anyone better suited to the medical profession.
    Thomas Masty — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Rehan Kahloon, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1497015150
    Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kahloon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahloon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahloon works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kahloon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahloon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahloon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahloon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahloon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

