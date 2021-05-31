Dr. Rehan Iftikhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iftikhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Iftikhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rehan Iftikhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Ironwood Gastroenterology1951 W Grant Rd Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-4342
Northwest Gastroenterology At Northwest Medical Center - Sahuarita16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd Ste 230, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 624-4342
Northwest Allied Bone & Joint Green Valley1930 N La Canada Dr Ste 2, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 545-0592
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 624-4342
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has performed my colonoscopyseveral years ago. I came in with a minor concern,which we discussed.Given that my medical profession works closely with his type of surgeries,I was confident that his advice was accurate. He is pleasent,a very good listener, doesn't rush you during your appointment, and I recommend him fully. His staff is friendly, and respectful.
About Dr. Rehan Iftikhar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861400749
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iftikhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iftikhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iftikhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iftikhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Iftikhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iftikhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iftikhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iftikhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.