Dr. Rehan Iftikhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Iftikhar works at Ironwood Gastroenterology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ and Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.