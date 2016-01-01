Dr. Rehan Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rehan Ali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
The Pain, Spine, and Sports Institute10 Forest Ave Ste 105, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 336-0188Monday9:00am - 5:15pmTuesday9:00am - 5:15pmWednesday9:00am - 5:15pmThursday9:00am - 5:15pmFriday9:00am - 5:15pm
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rehan Ali, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144527011
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.