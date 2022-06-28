Dr. Rehan Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehan Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rehan Ahmad, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Glasgow and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
-
2
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
-
3
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery at St. Vincent9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 436, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Really liked this Dr. He was nice and personable. He explained everything well. He was prompt and on time.
About Dr. Rehan Ahmad, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1750457990
Education & Certifications
- St Mark's Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- Glasgow Royal Infirmary
- University of Glasgow
- University of Glasgow / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Cantonese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.