Overview

Dr. Rehan Ahmad, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Glasgow and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.