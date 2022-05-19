Overview

Dr. Reham Elshaer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kuwait University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Elshaer works at Ulstergastroenterology in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.