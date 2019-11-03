Dr. Rehal Bhojani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehal Bhojani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rehal Bhojani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Bhojani works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Primary Care at Smith Tower6550 Fannin St Ste 2339, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4847Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhojani?
Excellent Physician with great physician to patient caring relationship. He utilizes extra ordinary time with me and my wife and is available and responsive to our medical needs utilizing his experience and knowledge as a physician and person.
About Dr. Rehal Bhojani, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134353188
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
- MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhojani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhojani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhojani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhojani works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhojani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhojani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.