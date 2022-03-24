Dr. Rehaan Akbar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rehaan Akbar, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rehaan Akbar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oak Creek, WI.
Locations
Oak Leaf Family Dental8907 S Howell Ave Ste 400, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 567-0445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As someone with an intense fear of dentists, both Courtney and Dr. Akbar were able to put me at ease. They were kind, funny, and professional. After the Xrays and Dr. Akbar's examination he verified that I have numerous dental needs, but then said the most important thing a patient can hear. "The 1st thing we want to focus on is to fix what is causing you so much pain." I needed a referral to an Endodontist and Courtney spent significant time and effort in locating one that would accept my insurance and getting an appointment within 2 days!
About Dr. Rehaan Akbar, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1447806849
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akbar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
