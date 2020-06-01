Overview

Dr. Regy Korah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Korah works at DaVita Medical Group Florida in Ruskin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.