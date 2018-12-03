Overview

Dr. Regis O'Keefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. O'Keefe works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.