Dr. Regis Hoppenot, MD
Overview
Dr. Regis Hoppenot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Hoppenot works at
Locations
ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoppernot truly does have "magic hands". He is knowledgeable, takes time to explain the process, answers any questions and addresses any concerns you may have. I'm very thankful and fortunate to have had him do my spine surgery. I feel like I have a new lease on life! I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Regis Hoppenot, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Fairfield University
- Neurosurgery
