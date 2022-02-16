Overview

Dr. Regis Haid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Haid works at Atlanta Brain and Spine Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.