Overview

Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Fernandes works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.