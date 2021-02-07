Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Fernandes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (314) 732-5270
-
2
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandes?
Extremely competent and direct.
About Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1295796894
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.