Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD
Overview
Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. He is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 225, Orlando, FL 32803 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Tampa3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992752372
Education & Certifications
- Shands Children's Hospital
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Pediatrics
- 1985
- Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta.
