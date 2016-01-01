See All Transplant Hepatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD

Transplant Hepatology
2.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 225, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Tampa
    3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta to family and friends

Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD.

About Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Hepatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992752372
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Shands Children's Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Pediatrics
Residency
Internship
  • 1985
Internship
Medical Education
  • Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Peralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.