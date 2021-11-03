Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regine Pappas, MD
Dr. Regine Pappas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Pappas works at
Pinnacle Eye Center Inc.1649 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 952-9525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an excellent experience with Dr. R. Pappas and her staff. I admit that when I first saw 1 or 2 unfavorable comments posted by others, I was a bit wary. However, after meeting her and some of the staff members I was quite confident she would do an excellent job on my cataracts. I was nervous after the 1st surgery as my vision was slightly blurred. I remember she informed me that "everyone heals differently". I had RK surgery almost 30 yrs ago and have astigmatism in both eyes, so it took me just a few days longer to heal...but each day was better and better. I followed the drops regimen diligently. She even called me PERSONALLY to discuss the approach she would use for my 2nd eye (including a thorough explanation of her lens recommendation for that eye) since I had more RK cuts and worse astigmatism in it. Her recommendation was spot on and I'm seeing great now! Remember, "everyone heals differently". She also listened to and answered ALL of the questions I came with!
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pappas speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.