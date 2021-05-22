Dr. Reginald Tall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Tall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reginald Tall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 647-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tall was professional, personable, great listener. Answered and explained every question in detail; always took his time.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699774265
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Dr. Tall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tall works at
Dr. Tall has seen patients for Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.