Dr. Reginald Sequeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sequeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Sequeira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Sequeira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH;
Dr. Sequeira works at
Locations
-
1
Primed Physicians540 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (866) 224-9472
-
2
Kettering Physician Network Urology3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 558-3021
-
3
Dayton North Office7271 N Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sequeira?
Dr. Sequeira is a Dr. I love! He is a great man! Kind, listens, cares. If you need a heart doc he’s the Dr. for you! Thank you for taking such good care of me.
About Dr. Reginald Sequeira, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215933387
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH;
- Jersey City Medical Center: Jersey City, NJ
- Goa Medical College-Panaji, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sequeira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sequeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sequeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sequeira works at
Dr. Sequeira has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sequeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sequeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sequeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sequeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sequeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.