Overview

Dr. Reginald Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University.



Dr. Sanders works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.