Dr. Reginald Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Reginald Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Compassionate Care for Women LLC5354 Reynolds St Ste 420, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 527-1000
Westside Urban Health Care Center Inc2 Roberts St, Savannah, GA 31408 Directions (912) 527-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started with Dr. Robinson when my family and I moved to Savannah, Ga. He has been my doctor for many years. He is compassionate and will take time to listen. If you are uncomfortable or afraid, somehow he puts a smile on your face, and you do not think about what is next.
About Dr. Reginald Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154499978
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.