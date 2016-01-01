Dr. Reginald Munden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Munden, MD
Overview
Dr. Reginald Munden, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Munden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-4637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munden?
About Dr. Reginald Munden, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891891347
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munden works at
Dr. Munden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.