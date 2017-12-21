Overview

Dr. Reginald Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Martin Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.