Overview

Dr. Reginald Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

