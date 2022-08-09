Dr. Reginald Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Reginald Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Voorhees Specialty Care - Cardiology333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Dr. Ho won't let you leave until you fully understand your status and what happens next. His staff of knowledgeable MAs and RNs are informed and kind.
About Dr. Reginald Ho, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346263480
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
408 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.