Overview

Dr. Reginald Henry III, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Henry III works at Sentara Medical Grp Physical and URG in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.