Dr. Henry III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reginald Henry III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Henry III, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Henry III works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialists850 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-5944
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry III?
HE HAS BEEN MY DERMATOLIGIST DOCTOR SINCE BACK IN THE 80'S / 90'S .... HE IS AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR AND I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM !
About Dr. Reginald Henry III, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1225003361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry III works at
Dr. Henry III has seen patients for Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry III speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.