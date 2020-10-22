Overview

Dr. Reginald Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Wellstar Neurology in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.