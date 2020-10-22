Dr. Reginald Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 2020, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (470) 956-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Wonderful doctor in my opinion. He's a great listener and makes sure I understand what's going on. Down to earth too. See you soon Dr. Hall
About Dr. Reginald Hall, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902885494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.