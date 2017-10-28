Dr. Reginald Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Griffith, MD
Dr. Reginald Griffith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Ascension Orthopaedic Clinic1023 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 743-2366
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith & his staff are truly a phenomenal team of health professionals who I would recommend to any and every person considering ANY & ALL treatment they provide! His PA Jeff is also stellar and together they are quite a team! You won’t find a more capable team!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457309759
- Baylor College Of Med
- U Tex
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Southern Methodist University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griffith speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
