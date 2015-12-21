Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Of North Alabama1216 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 340-0012
Nephrology of North Alabama, Cullman1890 AL Highway 157 Ste 410, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 255-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff responded in a promptly manner when I thought I may have had a bladder infection. I was very pleased with the quickness and kindness that was presented to me as a patient.
About Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831167287
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gladish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gladish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gladish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gladish has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.