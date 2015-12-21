See All Nephrologists in Decatur, AL
Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.

Dr. Gladish works at Nephrology Of North Alabama in Decatur, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nephrology Of North Alabama
    Nephrology Of North Alabama
1216 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601
(256) 340-0012
    Nephrology of North Alabama, Cullman
    Nephrology of North Alabama, Cullman
1890 AL Highway 157 Ste 410, Cullman, AL 35058
(256) 255-0690

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cullman Regional Medical Center
  • Decatur Morgan Hospital
  • Lawrence Medical Center

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2015
    He and his staff responded in a promptly manner when I thought I may have had a bladder infection. I was very pleased with the quickness and kindness that was presented to me as a patient.
    Athens, Alabama — Dec 21, 2015
    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831167287
    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Dr. Reginald Gladish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gladish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gladish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gladish has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

