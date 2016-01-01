See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Fowler works at Mdvip Medical Group - Atlantic Station in Atlanta, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mdvip Medical Group - Atlantic Station
    Mdvip Medical Group - Atlantic Station
232 19th St NW Ste 7225, Atlanta, GA 30363
(404) 537-9020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Wellness Examination
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Wellness Examination

Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1144391715
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Emory U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fowler works at Mdvip Medical Group - Atlantic Station in Atlanta, GA.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

