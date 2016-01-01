Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Fowler works at
Locations
Mdvip Medical Group - Atlantic Station232 19th St NW Ste 7225, Atlanta, GA 30363 Directions (404) 537-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reginald Fowler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.