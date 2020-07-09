See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Reginald Buford, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Reginald Buford, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Reginald Buford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.

Dr. Buford works at Genesis OB/GYN in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Center Houston - East Houston
    1140 Westmont Dr Ste 330, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 453-7186
  2. 2
    Excel Center Houston - Sugar Land
    14859 Southwest Fwy # C-301, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 207-0650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
CoolSculpting®
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
CoolSculpting®
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Boon-Chapman
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buford?

    Jul 09, 2020
    Does anyone know how to contact Dr. Buford
    — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reginald Buford, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reginald Buford, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buford to family and friends

    Dr. Buford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reginald Buford, MD.

    About Dr. Reginald Buford, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114927902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reginald Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reginald Buford, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.