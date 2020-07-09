Dr. Reginald Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Buford, MD
Overview
Dr. Reginald Buford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Dr. Buford works at
Locations
-
1
Excel Center Houston - East Houston1140 Westmont Dr Ste 330, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-7186
-
2
Excel Center Houston - Sugar Land14859 Southwest Fwy # C-301, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 207-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buford?
Does anyone know how to contact Dr. Buford
About Dr. Reginald Buford, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114927902
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buford accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buford works at
Dr. Buford speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.