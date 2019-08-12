Dr. Brooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reginald Brooker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reginald Brooker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Brooker works at
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics8950 University Blvd Ste 200, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 763-2320
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 763-2320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics300 Callen Blvd Ste 330, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 763-2320Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooker has performed 2 procedures on different things. Each has gone perfect. He is a genuine good guy.
About Dr. Reginald Brooker, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1801801253
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooker accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooker works at
Dr. Brooker has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.