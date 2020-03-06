Dr. Reginald Ajakwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajakwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reginald Ajakwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reginald Ajakwe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ajakwe works at
Locations
Comprehensive Spine & Pain Physicians (CSPP)201 S Buena Vista St Ste 238, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 325-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ajakwe is very compassionate and knowledgeable. He has helped me so much with my pain management.
About Dr. Reginald Ajakwe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Columbia Univrsity Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, Ny
- Univerity Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
