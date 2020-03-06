Overview

Dr. Reginald Ajakwe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ajakwe works at Comprehensive Spine & Pain Physicians (CSPP) in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.