Dr. Regina Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Regina Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Wells works at
Sam Houston Pkwy Ofice5618 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (281) 452-3300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Regina Wells, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538309653
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
