Dr. Regina Sydor, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Regina Sydor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Sydor works at JIB Medical, P.C. in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    JIB Medical, P.C.
    15811 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 591-2014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Regina Sydor, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1144579376
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • University Of Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sydor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sydor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sydor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sydor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sydor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sydor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

