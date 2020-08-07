Dr. Regina Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Stein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
NMG Hematology Oncology Associates676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
My experience with Regina Stein has always been one where she listened. I was treated for anemia with IV iron therapy. Because I could not get therapy for a few months, I developed blood clots from being severely anemic. Once I got the root cause of my anemia medically corrected, I continued to get my IV iron therapy but just less often. I do not think I will be needing the Injectafer therapy any longer in the future, but this treatment she provided was life saving. For situations where it is not urgent to have a blood transfusion on the spot, this alternative treatment was the best and worked very quickly and provided longer benefits.
About Dr. Regina Stein, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245241983
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Mount Sinai Hospital (New York)
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.