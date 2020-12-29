Dr. Regina Simone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Simone, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Simone, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Simone works at
Locations
-
1
Regina C Simone DO42000 6 Mile Rd Ste 201, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 735-9100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Simone?
Dr Simone and staff are very personable and competent.
About Dr. Regina Simone, DO
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992775969
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hosp
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gannon University Masters Degree
- Family Practice/OMT
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simone works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.