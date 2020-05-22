Overview

Dr. Regina Rossi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Rossi works at Medical Group Primary Care Manalapan in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.