Dr. Regina Rhoades, DPM
Dr. Regina Rhoades, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.
Dr. Rhoades works at
Little Axe Health Clinic15951 LITTLE AXE DR, Norman, OK 73026 Directions (405) 447-0300
Norman Neurology Inc.1125 N Porter Ave Ste 300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 307-8503
Hospital Affiliations
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
About Dr. Regina Rhoades, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558385708
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Rhoades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rhoades works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.