Dr. Regina Politis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Politis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Politis works at
Locations
Advocare LLC3526 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 653-5933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! She has been my daughter's doctor since my daughter was an infant. My daughter is 17 years old now! Love her!
About Dr. Regina Politis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245224856
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Politis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Politis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Politis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Politis speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Politis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
