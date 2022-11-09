See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Regina Pillai, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Regina Pillai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Pillai works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Specialties
    600 N Kobayashi Ste 208, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-1860
  2. 2
    Clear Lake Specialties
    500 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Regina Pillai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720273121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regina Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pillai works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pillai’s profile.

    Dr. Pillai has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

