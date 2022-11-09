Dr. Regina Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Pillai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Pillai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Pillai works at
Locations
1
Clear Lake Specialties600 N Kobayashi Ste 208, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860
2
Clear Lake Specialties500 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pillai?
She gave a diagnosis to my problem that others could not. Very excellent visit with a good doctor
About Dr. Regina Pillai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1720273121
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillai works at
Dr. Pillai has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.