Dr. Nouhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Nouhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Nouhan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Nouhan works at
Locations
-
1
Monarch Plastic Surgery4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 663-3838Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 436-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nouhan is simply amazing. She is the most professional and talented plastic surgeon I've had the privilege of working with in an operating room. Due to my professional experiences with her, I chose her to perform my complicated reconstruction, a 3.5 he surgery. Her technique is meticulous, her sewing skills are perfection and she has great bedside manner. I'm ecstatic with my results. My only regret is I didn't go to her sooner and walked around in pain and embarrassed by my breasts.
About Dr. Regina Nouhan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1104877190
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Jewish Hosp St Louis
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Hand Surgery
