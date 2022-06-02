Dr. Regina Murcko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murcko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Murcko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Murcko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Murcko works at
Locations
-
1
Babcock Ob.gyn. Associates9335 McKnight Rd Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 359-5113
- 2 8950 Duncan Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 847-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murcko?
I was referred to Dr. Murcko after my previous Dr. retired. I am upset that I did not switch sooner to Dr. Murcko. She takes the time to listen, personable and I feel I receive a much better exam from her. Everyone from her team I have interacted with has been awesome too! Glad I made the switch!
About Dr. Regina Murcko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316948854
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murcko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murcko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murcko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murcko works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Murcko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murcko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murcko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murcko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.