Dr. Morris Solis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Morris Solis, MD
Dr. Regina Morris Solis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2222 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 510, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-7716
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris Solis?
I was having severe lower back pain. I could barley stand. Dr Solis gave me my first epidural shot and I had some immediate relief. I felt about 60% better. After the second shot it has been almost like it was before my injury. Dr Solis was wonderful and the staff was caring and professional Thank you!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1477823904
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
