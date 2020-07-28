Overview

Dr. Regina Mojica, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mojica works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.